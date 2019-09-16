Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 4,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 492,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

