Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) has been given a $24.00 target price by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Aegion stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 141,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $669.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.15. Aegion has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.22 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. Aegion’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

