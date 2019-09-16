Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,349 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.33. 213,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.20. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.95.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,777,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

