AdEx (ADX) Price Down 4.1% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gatecoin, Huobi and Bittrex. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $127,441.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00198727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.01195076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015363 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021146 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

