Adelphoi (ADL) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $99,986.00 and $199.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00198851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.01193621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

