Ace 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $364,742.00 (ACE)

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Ace has a market cap of $1.15 million and $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ace has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.48 or 0.04591933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Ace

ACE is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ace is tokenstars.com/en/ace . Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ace Token Trading

Ace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace using one of the exchanges listed above.

