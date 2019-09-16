Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Accrol Group Holdings PLC (LON:ACRL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 32.75 ($0.43), with a volume of 248310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

Accrol Group Company Profile (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.