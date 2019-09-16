AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Scott M. Asbjornson Sells 21,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AAON stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 104,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,833. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.42 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in AAON by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,276,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,119,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AAON by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AAON by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AAON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,114,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

