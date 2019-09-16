A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.75. 2,257,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,862. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

