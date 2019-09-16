$886.03 Million in Sales Expected for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to post $886.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $893.53 million. ServiceNow reported sales of $673.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.34.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.15. 1,148,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,308. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,305.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $472,494.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,010,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,012 shares of company stock worth $25,744,347 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,336,000 after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 38.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

