$84.13 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to report $84.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.61 million to $84.50 million. Healthequity posted sales of $70.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year sales of $345.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.38 million to $346.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $389.54 million, with estimates ranging from $381.18 million to $393.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthequity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $79.00 price target on shares of Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

HQY stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.05. 866,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,220. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

In other Healthequity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $243,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,751,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth about $128,524,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 76.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 504,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $30,550,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 1,745.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 476,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450,402 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

