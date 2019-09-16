$830.48 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $830.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $839.96 million and the lowest is $824.20 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $612.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,182,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,851 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $116,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 270,546 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYD traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

