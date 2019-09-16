$740.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to post $740.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $744.40 million. Allegion posted sales of $711.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.13. 667,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allegion has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $111.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

