56,734 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quotient Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,062,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 616,967 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,518,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QUOT. Bank of America cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In related news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $32,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,088 shares of company stock valued at $137,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. 21,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,580. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

