502,269 Shares in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Purchased by Okumus Fund Management Ltd.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 502,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,000. Criteo makes up 2.2% of Okumus Fund Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Criteo by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Criteo by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,827 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in Criteo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 473,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Criteo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,328,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 41,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,680. Criteo SA has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $26,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,684 shares of company stock valued at $552,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

