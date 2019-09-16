$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.07 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $20.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $24.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 59.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.