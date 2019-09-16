45,000 Shares in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Acquired by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Momo makes up about 0.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,356,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,145,000 after purchasing an additional 428,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,291,000 after purchasing an additional 680,061 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Momo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,661,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,180,000 after acquiring an additional 106,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its position in Momo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 5,485,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after acquiring an additional 197,663 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,882. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.68 million. Momo had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 14.68%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Momo in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

