3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given a $8.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

NYSE:DDD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 790,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,194. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.99.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 3D Systems by 1,451.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,588,621 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,606,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 3D Systems by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,277 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 596,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3D Systems by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,367 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 575,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in 3D Systems by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,394,387 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.