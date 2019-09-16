37,916 Shares in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 4,407.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in Metlife by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.54. 455,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays increased their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

