$374.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to post $374.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.73 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $292.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,432. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

