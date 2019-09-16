$333.47 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post sales of $333.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.65 million and the highest is $335.30 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $307.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. 16,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

