$28.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $28.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.71 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $30.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $109.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.03 billion to $109.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.67 billion to $139.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 298,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.03. 3,116,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,376. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $119.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

