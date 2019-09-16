$28.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $28.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.71 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $30.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $109.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.03 billion to $109.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.67 billion to $139.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 298,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.03. 3,116,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,376. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $119.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.