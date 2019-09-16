$264.72 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post $264.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.83 million and the lowest is $262.60 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $177.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 809,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.