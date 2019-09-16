$262.38 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will announce $262.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.20 million and the highest is $275.44 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $240.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,824. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,107,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,549,000 after buying an additional 8,776,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,206,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $10,813,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,344,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361,134 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

