$247.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to announce $247.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $252.90 million. National Beverage posted sales of $260.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year sales of $965.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.00 million to $979.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $960.90 million, with estimates ranging from $922.50 million to $999.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Beverage by 3,631.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.29.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.