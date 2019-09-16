$247.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to announce $247.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $252.90 million. National Beverage posted sales of $260.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year sales of $965.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.00 million to $979.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $960.90 million, with estimates ranging from $922.50 million to $999.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Beverage.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Beverage by 3,631.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.29.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.