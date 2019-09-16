1,815 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 629,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,591,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,380,000 after acquiring an additional 370,977 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 307,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONS stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,934. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

