$175.62 Million in Sales Expected for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) will announce $175.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.23 million. Astronics posted sales of $212.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astronics will report full-year sales of $745.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.61 million to $754.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $773.76 million, with estimates ranging from $756.01 million to $791.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astronics.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRO. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $974.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Astronics has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Astronics news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $77,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,761 shares in the company, valued at $648,818.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $451,250 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth approximately $14,758,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Astronics by 6,912.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 311,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Astronics by 2,382.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 256,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,973,000 after acquiring an additional 181,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

