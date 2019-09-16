$17.60 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $17.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $18.20 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $68.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.45 million to $69.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.96 million, with estimates ranging from $71.67 million to $81.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 140,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

