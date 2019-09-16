$162.27 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will announce $162.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.36 million and the lowest is $160.20 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $151.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $657.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $656.96 million to $658.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $702.19 million, with estimates ranging from $694.55 million to $706.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $2,981,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 38.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. 139,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,334. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

