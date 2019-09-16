1,214,100 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,214,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,803,000. Patterson Companies accounts for about 2.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 1.27% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 822,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 176,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,324,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 124,294 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.