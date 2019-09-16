$12.93 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report sales of $12.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $13.16 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.77 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $53.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

ICBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe purchased 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,100.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,328 shares of company stock worth $180,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 295,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

ICBK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,882. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

