114,159 Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 1.21% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,008,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,554 shares during the period.

Shares of PIE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

