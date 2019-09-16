1,089,190 Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Bought by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,089,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $10,034,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $4,020,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $1,456,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $25,238,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE LK traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 77,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

