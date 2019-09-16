$1.92 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. BOK Financial posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. FMR LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after acquiring an additional 486,904 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,698,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BOK Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 929,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 85,142 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.21. 14,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

