$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

MAT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,571. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 277,605 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 29,815.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $2,600,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 169.1% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 204,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.