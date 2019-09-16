$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $69,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 396.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 453.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.22. 3,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,284. The company has a market capitalization of $401.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.36. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

