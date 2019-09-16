$0.86 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.89. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.06.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 496,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,044. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,900,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,646,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

