-$0.82 EPS Expected for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 446.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. 1,588,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,455. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $498,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,738.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Larson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,181.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 159,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in 2U by 17.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $45,349,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.