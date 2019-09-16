-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 127.22% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. 725,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.63. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

In related news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $38,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $214,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

