$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.55. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NYSE NWL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 170,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,508. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,507 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 32.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

