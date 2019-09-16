$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 583,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 105,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 112,879 shares of company stock valued at $864,026. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.