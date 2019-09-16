$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 583,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 105,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 112,879 shares of company stock valued at $864,026. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

