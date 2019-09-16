-$0.45 EPS Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

EIDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of EIDX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.89 and a quick ratio of 20.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of -0.99. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, CFO Christine Siu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bridgebio Pharma, Inc. bought 882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,382,354.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,171,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

