$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.51. Franco Nevada reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.98. 78,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

