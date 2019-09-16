-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 256.69% and a negative net margin of 3,450.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.18. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

