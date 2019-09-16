$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Santander raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.