$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Santander raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.