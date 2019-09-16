-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

WPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $4.00 price objective on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 60,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,151. The company has a market capitalization of $413.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

