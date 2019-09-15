Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.00, 184,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 189,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zynex from $9.00 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $292.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 131,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $1,388,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $8,257,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $6,957,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $627,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 127.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $304,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

