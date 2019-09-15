Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total transaction of $77,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $314,954.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,774 shares of company stock worth $15,730,959. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,877,000 after acquiring an additional 750,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after acquiring an additional 655,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after acquiring an additional 400,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

