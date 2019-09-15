Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $94,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total transaction of $77,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,774 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 474.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

