Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,402. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $448,492.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 236.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 154,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 108,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,303,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 105,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 99,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

